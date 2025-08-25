White Cap Names New General Counsel

Christine Reddy formerly served in the same role at Beacon.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 25, 2025
Screenshot 2025 08 25 153205
White Cap

White Cap announced Monday that it has named Christine Reddy, formerly the executive vice president and general counsel at Beacon, as its new general counsel.

Reddy was with Beacon for four years; the building products distributor was acquired by QXO earlier this year. Previously, she held roles at Fannie Mae and Public Broadcasting Service. She will lead legal services for White Cap, as well as serve as corporate secretary and as legal advisor to its board of directors. 

Reddy will report to White Cap CEO Alan Sollenberger.

"Christine has spent her career building strong governance and compliance programs, supporting transparent and inclusive cultures, and serving with a business- and service-first mindset,” Sollenberger said in a statement. “We are pleased to add her counsel and expertise to the White Cap leadership team, and look forward to her impact leading legal services at White Cap."

