MiddleGround Names New Managing Director

MiddleGround Capital said Wednesday that it has named former BMO Capital Markets Managing Director Tim Curley as its new managing director.



The private equity firm, which invests in middle-market manufacturers and specialty distributors, said that Curley would focus on “exits and realizations” across the firm’s portfolio. He will be based in MiddleGround’s New York City office.



“Tim is an outstanding addition to MiddleGround, especially at a time when the firm is focused on realizing our investments and returning liquidity to our stakeholders,” MiddleGround Founding and Managing Partner John Stewart said in a statement. “Our growth has created exciting new opportunities, and bringing in a senior leader with an investment banking background to guide exits will strengthen the way we support our portfolio companies.”