Sonepar Appints New CFO

Jérôme Baniol previously served as the company’s deputy CFO.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 3, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 1 67ddbe70a985268360612cd81a w Xaiy7 W Mgd
Sonepar

Sonepar announced Monday that Jérôme Baniol has been appointed as the electronics distribution giant’s chief financial officer.

Baniol, formerly the company’s deputy CFO, took over the position at the beginning of September following “an in-depth transition period” with Andros Neocleous, his predecessor as CFO. He joined Sonepar in 2015 after stints at PUM, Guilbert Office Depot, Rexel and, finally, at apparel retailer Vivarte.

"After extensive operational experience in APAC and North America, Jérôme has a deep understanding of Sonepar strategy, processes and culture. His extensive international experience and extensive knowledge of the electrical distribution market will allow Jerome to support and accelerate Sonepar's strategy and financial performance" Sonepar President and CEO Philippe Delpech said in a statement.

