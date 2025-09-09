AD Launches Electrical Supplier Advisory Panel

ABB executive Franklin Sullivan will chair the new "Supplier Advisory Council."

Sep 9, 2025
AD

Affiliated Distributors on Monday announced the formation of a new Supplier Advisory Council within its Independent Electrical Supply Division.

AD established the IESD following its merger with IMARK Electrical; the SAC, AD officials said, would help shape the division’s future, as well as provide a platform for “strategic dialogue, industry insight and collaborative problem-solving.”

Franklin “Sully” Sullivan, the senior vice president of industry partnerships and strategic channel accounts at ABB, will chair the panel. He will be joined by:

  • Southwire COO Norman Adkins
  • Zekelman Industries SVP Kevin Heffernan
  • Legrand EVP, Sales and Demand Creation John Hoffman
  • Cooper Lighting Solutions President Kraig Kasler
  • Electri-Flex CEO Jason Kinander
  • CANTEX Inc. President Dave Merker
  • nVent Global Sales VP Steve Simpson
  • Atkore President of Commercial Operations Scott Teerlinck
  • Hubbell Inc. Chief Customer Officer Terry Watson

“The SAC embodies our supplier partners’ commitment to servant leadership and highlights their loyalty to our channel,” AD Electrical and Industrial President Marisol Fernandez said in a statement. “These leaders bring not only deep industry expertise but thought leadership that will help us navigate the evolving landscape of electrical distribution.”

“This council is a testament to the strength of our partnerships and the shared belief in the power of independent distribution,” Sullivan said. “I’m honored to work alongside such a talented group of leaders who are passionate about driving meaningful change and delivering value to our customers.”

