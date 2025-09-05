Shrieve Chemical Names New CEO

Chemicals distributor Shrieve Chemical announced Wednesday that it has named Joey Gullion as its new CEO.



Gullion joins the company after serving as chief commercial officer of additive and chemical intermediate producer SI Group. He also held roles at Univar and Nexeo.



Guillon will be based at Shrieve’s headquarters in suburban Houston.



“Joey is a proven leader in the chemicals industry, and we are delighted to welcome him to Shrieve,” Ted Threadgill, the company’s former CEO, said in a statement. “His deep experience across both the producer and distribution sides of the business will be invaluable as Shrieve continues to strengthen supplier partnerships, enhance the value we deliver to customers, and position the company for sustained market leadership.”



“I am thrilled to join this exceptional team and confident that Shrieve’s strong foundation and entrepreneurial culture will continue to propel the company, its customers and its partners toward long-term success,” Guillon said.