Shrieve Chemical Names New CEO

Joey Gullion previously served as chief commercial officer at SI Group.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 5, 2025
Untitled
Shrieve

Chemicals distributor Shrieve Chemical announced Wednesday that it has named Joey Gullion as its new CEO.

Gullion joins the company after serving as chief commercial officer of additive and chemical intermediate producer SI Group. He also held roles at Univar and Nexeo.

Guillon will be based at Shrieve’s headquarters in suburban Houston.

“Joey is a proven leader in the chemicals industry, and we are delighted to welcome him to Shrieve,” Ted Threadgill, the company’s former CEO, said in a statement. “His deep experience across both the producer and distribution sides of the business will be invaluable as Shrieve continues to strengthen supplier partnerships, enhance the value we deliver to customers, and position the company for sustained market leadership.”

“I am thrilled to join this exceptional team and confident that Shrieve’s strong foundation and entrepreneurial culture will continue to propel the company, its customers and its partners toward long-term success,” Guillon said.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
September 1, 2025
Crescent Who We Are Location
Crescent Electric Names New CEO
September 3, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 1 67ddbe70a985268360612cd81a w Xaiy7 W Mgd
Sonepar Appoints New CFO
September 3, 2025
Screenshot 2025 09 03 113757
MiddleGround Names New Managing Director
September 3, 2025
Related Stories
Crescent Who We Are Location
Staffing Changes
Crescent Electric Names New CEO
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 1 67ddbe70a985268360612cd81a w Xaiy7 W Mgd
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Appoints New CFO
Screenshot 2025 09 03 113757
Staffing Changes
MiddleGround Names New Managing Director
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Staffing Changes
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
September 1, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 1 67ddbe70a985268360612cd81a w Xaiy7 W Mgd
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Appoints New CFO
Jérôme Baniol previously served as the company’s deputy CFO.
September 3, 2025
Screenshot 2025 09 03 113757
Staffing Changes
MiddleGround Names New Managing Director
Tim Curley will focus on the firm’s “exits and realizations.”
September 3, 2025
I Stock 1445224359
Staffing Changes
Wesco Names General Manager of Electronics Segment
Danny Castillo joins the company from Brinks.
August 26, 2025
Hd Jpg 2021 Retouched Photos With New Sonepar Logo (22)
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Names New President of Lumen
Régis Chouinard succeeds new Sonepar Canada President Serge Leblanc.
August 26, 2025
Screenshot 2025 08 25 153205
Staffing Changes
White Cap Names New General Counsel
Christine Reddy formerly served in the same role at Beacon.
August 25, 2025
Rs Distribution Centre External
Staffing Changes
RS Names Americas Brand Director
Erick Moreira will lead the RS PRO segment in the region.
August 19, 2025
Screenshot 2025 08 18 143126
Staffing Changes
ISA Promotes Strobo to Development, Marketing VP
She previously served as senior director of business development.
August 18, 2025
Viking Electric in Minneapolis.
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Names New Viking Electric President
Charlie Bradburn joins the electrical distributor from Lyman Companies.
August 12, 2025
Stellar Industrial Supply headquarters, Tacoma, Wash.
Staffing Changes
Stellar Industrial Supply Names New Supply Chain VP
The company also named his replacement in its Northeast region.
August 7, 2025
Tti
Staffing Changes
Former Endries CEO Returns to Electronics Distributor
Michael Knight spent 18 years at TTI before taking the helm at Endries.
August 6, 2025
A storefront operated by GME brand Columbia Safety and Supply.
Staffing Changes
GME Names Product Management VP
John Molidor joins the company from NAPA Auto Parts.
July 31, 2025
Pxl 20240416 2116242766825f613b0de5xptquhkqfe tzs Wh Ymx7 T
Staffing Changes
MSC Announces CFO’s Resignation
Kristen Actis-Grande will leave the company early next month.
July 29, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 17 At 2 36 02 Pm 6801584a0dfa6
Staffing Changes
MiddleGround Capital Names New Managing Director, VPs
The firm announced seven promotions in total.
July 23, 2025
Lgg Industrial
Staffing Changes
Former Motion VP Named LGG’s West Region GM
Michael Bagwell most recently served as director of sales at Horsburgh & Scott.
July 21, 2025