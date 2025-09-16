TULSA, OK (September 16, 2025) – BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, today announced the appointment of Amy McNutt as General Manager of the Northeast Region.

This appointment underscores BlackHawk’s commitment to investing in proven leaders who strengthen customer partnerships, drive performance, and foster high-performing teams in one of the nation’s most important manufacturing regions.

McNutt brings nearly 20 years of industrial distribution experience to her new role, joining BlackHawk in 2024 through the acquisition of Tri-State Industrial Supplies of PA, Inc. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her customer-first approach, strong vendor partnerships, and collaborative leadership style. Her ability to build trusted relationships and deliver service excellence positions BlackHawk for continued success and expansion in the Northeast market.

Trent Moss, Vice President of Sales said, “Amy’s leadership and deep roots in the industry make her an outstanding choice to guide our Northeast team. Her proven track record of building customer relationships and empowering teams aligns perfectly with BlackHawk’s mission to be Big Enough to Serve and Small Enough to Care. We are excited to see the impact she will have on our customers and our teammates.”

McNutt is a graduate of Elon University and is also an accomplished endurance athlete, proudly adding Ironman to her list of running and triathlon achievements. Beyond her professional expertise, she brings the same drive, discipline, and perseverance from her athletic pursuits to her leadership style at BlackHawk.

“I am honored to step into this role and lead such a talented team,” said McNutt. “BlackHawk has a strong reputation for putting customers first, and I look forward to continuing that legacy by building on our culture of service excellence, collaboration, and growth.”

As General Manager, McNutt will oversee all aspects of branch operations across the Northeast region, including sales leadership, customer engagement, and team development. She will focus on strengthening vendor relationships, expanding customer partnerships, and advancing BlackHawk’s strategic growth initiatives in the region.

BlackHawk Industrial remains committed to broadening its technical capabilities and expanding geographically to better serve customers across the U.S. and globally. McNutt’s leadership will play a key role in delivering on these commitments in the Northeast.

Known as the “across the production floor” partner, BlackHawk distinguishes itself as the number one choice for industrial manufacturers seeking technical service and production savings. The company operates across the U.S., Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines, offering over 2.5 million products from the industry’s top brands, with a strong emphasis on metalworking products.