Endries Announces New CFO

Endries International announced Tuesday that it has promoted its general counsel and vice president of business integration to be its new CFO.



Ryan Long will officially serve as the company’s chief financial and legal officer, succeeding Dan Crociata, who was promoted to president and CEO earlier this year.



“Ryan brings a unique combination of legal expertise, financial and operational experience, and strategic vision that has consistently elevated our business,” Crociata said in a statement. “As chief financial and legal officer, he will help shape the future of Endries and strengthen the value we deliver in the market every day.”



“I’m grateful to the board and to our CEO, Dan Crociata, for their trust and confidence,” Long said. “Throughout my career, I’ve worked at the intersection of legal, finance, and strategy; this role brings those threads together in a single, integrated leadership role.”



The Wisconsin fastener and Class C components distributor ranked at no. 31 on ID’s most recent Big 50.