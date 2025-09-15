Bishop Lifting Names New CEO

Lifting products distributor Bishop Lifting announced Monday that it has appointed Grant Garrett as its chief executive officer.



Garrett joins the company after serving as CEO at M&D Distributors, a provider of aftermarket parts for diesel engines. He previously held roles at FleetPride, HD Supply and Harbor Freight Tools.



Bishop officials noted that it has acquired eight companies and expanded to 45 branches since partnering with private equity firm Altamont Capital four years ago. Garrett, the company said, would “continue Bishop's growth both organically and through M&A.”



"I am thrilled to join the Bishop team as the company continues to scale its presence in the lifting and safety products and services market," Garrett said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the team as we grow and expand our presence in new and existing markets."