Graybar West Region Exec Joins Its Board

The senior vice president of Graybar’s West region and subsidiaries has joined the company’s board of directors, the electrical and industrial distributor announced earlier this month.



Brian P. Delaney was promoted to lead its western operations last year after serving as regional VP for North American subsidiaries. He joined Graybar’s New York district in 2014, and has also served in its Richmond district and as a marketing and strategic planning VP.



"Brian is a proven leader with a strong track record of achieving positive results," Graybar Chairman, President and CEO Kathleen Mazzarella said in the announcement. "His strategic perspective and business insights are instrumental in driving our success today and will continue to play a vital role in shaping our company's future.”