Longtime HVAC Distributor Executive Retires

Robert Engel Jr. expanded API of New Hampshire to eight locations across New England.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 18, 2025
I Stock 2049884585
iStock.com/bancha singchai

The leader of HVAC distributor API of New Hampshire is retiring after 45 years leading the business, the company’s parent announced Wednesday.

Robert Engel Jr. succeeded his father at the Manchester, New Hampshire-based distributor and led it for more than four decades. Under his leadership, API acquired Tobey Sheet Metal in Eliot, Maine, and Delta T, which operates branches in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, to expand its footprint to eight locations across New England.

API was acquired by mSupply in 2021.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to be part of this business,” Engel said in the announcement. “This is the company my father started, and one that has grown and prospered because of the incredible people who have poured their talent, time and heart into it. As I move into this next chapter of my life, I do so with immense gratitude and pride.”

"The New England HVAC community owes a debt of gratitude to the Engel family — and Robert Engel Jr. in particular — for the decades of leadership they have provided," added mSupply Regional Vice President Ed Doherty. "His knowledge of the business, his passion and dedication to customer service is extraordinary, serving as a solid foundation for the future."

