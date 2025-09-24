Kodiak Building Partners Names New COO

Mike Flood previously served as executive vice president of operations.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 24, 2025
Building materials distributor Kodiak Building Partners announced Monday that it has promoted Executive Vice President of Operations Mike Flood to be its new chief operating officer.

Flood joined Kodiak following its acquisition of New England Building Supply more than a decade ago. Company officials said that he has been instrumental in its subsequent growth. 

He will oversee Kodiak’s nationwide portfolio of operating companies in his new role.

“Mike has been a respected leader in the building materials industry for more than 35 years,” Kodiak CEO Steve Swinney said in a statement. “His experience and leadership, combined with his ability to balance the entrepreneurial spirit of our local businesses with Kodiak’s scale and resources, position us for continued success.”

