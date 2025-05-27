Endries CEO Steps Down

Endries International announced Thursday that President and CEO Michael Knight has stepped down after nearly two and a half years leading the Wisconsin-based fastener and Class C components distributor.

Dan Crociata, the company’s chief financial officer, was appointed its new chief executive “effective immediately.” Company Chairman Steve Endries — Knight’s predecessor as CEO — said that Crociata was a “key member of the Endries leadership team.”

“His deep understanding of the business, strong leadership capabilities and commitment to our customers and team members make him the ideal leader for Endries as it enters its next chapter,” Endries said in a statement.

“This is a company defined by its people, its customer partnerships, and its focus on operational excellence,” said Crociata. “I’m excited to work alongside our team to continue strengthening the business and delivering for those we serve.”

The announcement did not disclose a reason for Knight’s departure, but Endries thanked him for “his leadership and the enhancements he brought to the business during his time with the company.”

Knight added in the statement that, “It has been a privilege to lead Endries, and I have full confidence in Dan’s ability to carry the business.”

Endries ranked no. 31 on ID’s latest Big 50 list.