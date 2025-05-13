Parker Hannifin Names New Filtration Group President

Parker Hannifin on Thursday named the operations vice president in its Motion Systems group as the next president of the company's Filtration group.

Matt Jacobson will take over as vice president and president, Filtration group effective July 1; the group's current leader, Rob Malone, will retire at the end of August after 12 years with the company.

“Rob has firmly established Parker as a global leader in this important growth market," Parker Chairman and CEO Jenny Parmentier said in the announcement. "Our robust succession planning process allows us to identify and develop outstanding leaders like Matt to seamlessly step into higher leadership roles and ensure the group’s continued success.

"Matt’s many years of experience as an operational leader within Parker will allow him to build on the strong foundation Rob has put in place.”