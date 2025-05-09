Lawless Group Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

Jeff Gwynn will focus on brand awareness, thought leadership and digital marketing.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 9, 2025
Lawless Sdf 619402c673de4 61e6ce0a3e5dc 6231fbc69c50a 67f9706b92a51

The Lawless Group announced Wednesday that it has promoted Jeff Gwynn to be the company’s new chief marketing officer.

Lawless officials highlighted Gwynn’s track record over more than 25 years with “organizations ranging from multi-billion-dollar enterprises to agile startups.” He will lead the company’s marketing strategy — particularly focusing on brand awareness, thought leadership and digital marketing campaigns across the construction, electrical, industrial and safety segments.

“Jeff has consistently demonstrated a strategic vision and a passion for innovation in marketing,” Lawless Group Executive Chairman Richard Lawless said in the announcement. “His expertise in digital transformation and brand development makes him highly qualified to lead our marketing efforts as we continue to grow and adapt in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.”

“The opportunity to amplify our brand’s presence and deepen engagement with our partners and customers is truly exciting,” Gwynn said. “I look forward to leveraging innovative marketing strategies that not only drive growth but also position the Lawless Group as a thought leader in the industries we serve.”

