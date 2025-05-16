Kodiak Building Partners Names New Subsidiary Leaders

Kodiak Building Partners earlier this month named new leaders at subsidiaries in the Southeast and Mountain West.

Jerry Slomba was named president of Keys Lumber in the Florida Keys, while Susan Fuller was promoted to president at Valley Lumber & Rental in eastern Idaho.

Slomba most recently led millwork operations on Florida's western coast for fellow Kodiak company American Builders Supply, while Fuller has held a variety of roles over nearly a decade at Valley Lumber.

“Susan’s appointment is a testament to her hard work, long-standing dedication, and natural leadership abilities,” Kelly Fox, senior vice president, LBM Northwest at Kodiak, said in a statement. “She knows Valley Lumber inside and out, and her vision for the company’s future reflects both respect for its legacy and a focus on smart, strategic growth.”