Vallen Announces New Category Management Exec

Jake Kalnitz formerly held roles at True Value and Grainger.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 5, 2025
Pxl 20240416 212025811 66902c0e776a7
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

Vallen Distribution announced Thursday that it has added Jake Kalnitz as its new executive vice president of category management.

Kalnitz previously served as senior vice president and chief merchandising and marketing officer at hardware retailer True Value Company, and, prior to that, spent nearly a decade at Grainger in finance and inventory roles. In his new role, he will, in part, oversee Vallen's exclusive brands and supplier programs, along with North American pricing strategies and enterprise marketing.

"I look forward to working closely with our customers, vendor partners and associates to continue expanding Vallen's position as a go-to partner for indirect industrial supplies and services," Kalnitz said in a statement.

"Jake brings a wealth of experience to our team that will position us for accelerated growth in strategic areas of our business," said Vallen CEO Chuck Delph. "I am excited to welcome him to my executive leadership team and look forward to the ways he will challenge our team."



