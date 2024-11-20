Brennan Industries Acquires Coterflex Industrial

CLEVELAND — Brennan Industries, a leading manufacturer and distributor of hydraulic and fluid connector products, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Coterflex Industrial, a renowned Brazilian manufacturer of specialized industrial solutions.

This strategic acquisition aligns with Brennan’s commitment to enhancing its product portfolio and delivering innovative solutions to its customers.

Coterflex Industrial, known for its expertise in custom manufacturing and a diverse range of industrial applications, will bolster Brennan’s capabilities in meeting the evolving needs of its clientele across various sectors, including aerospace, automotive, and energy. With this acquisition, Brennan aims to enhance operational efficiencies and expand its geographic footprint.

“The acquisition of Coterflex Industrial marks a significant milestone in Brennan Industries’ growth strategy,” said David M. Carr, president and CEO of Brennan Industries Inc. “Coterflex’s innovative solutions and strong customer relationships complement our existing offerings and allow us to better serve our customers with an expanded range of high-quality products.”

Brennan Industries is committed to maintaining Coterflex’s legacy of quality and service excellence. The integration process will focus on retaining Coterflex’s skilled workforce and ensuring a seamless transition for customers. Coterflex’s management team will continue to operate from their current location, providing continuity and stability as part of the Brennan family of brands. Customers can expect the same level of service they have come to trust, along with enhanced product offerings and support.

“This acquisition is a fantastic opportunity for us to combine our strengths and offer even more value to our customers,” said Fabiano Goes Da Rosa, commercial director of Coterflex Industrial. “We are excited to join the Brennan family and look forward to the possibilities that lie ahead.”