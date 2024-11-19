Imperial Dade Acquires San-A-Care

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and WAUKESHA, Wis. — Imperial Dade, a leading North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products and janitorial supplies, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of San-A-Care Inc.

The transaction represents the 95th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

San-A-Care has served its customers in Waukesha and the greater Milwaukee area since 1964. Owned and operated by Ron and Matt Mirenda, San-A-Care is committed to providing exceptional service to its customers, while also prioritizing the interests of the local community. The company commands an outstanding reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper-focus on customer service as it had when it was founded. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, SAC’s customers can anticipate the same exceptional, personalized service, enhanced by a more diverse range of products and solutions.

"Our team is delighted to welcome the San-A-Care family to Imperial Dade. We are honored to integrate the SAC business into our operations and look forward to achieving mutual growth together,” said Robert Tillis, chairman of Imperial Dade.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Ron and Matt, along with the exceptional team at San-A-Care. We look forward to contributing to the Company’s ongoing profitable growth in Milwaukee and across the United States,” said Jason Tillis, CEO of Imperial Dade.

“Imperial Dade stands as a market leader in our industry, distinguished by a robust organizational culture and exceptional service quality. We are eager to explore this opportunity to expand our operations and enhance customer service as a valued member of the Imperial Dade platform," said Ron Mirenda, CEO of San-A-Care Inc.