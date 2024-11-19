Distribution Solutions Group Closes Tech-Component Resources, ConRes Test Equipment Deals

FORT WORTH, Texas — Distribution Solutions Group Inc. on Tuesday announced the closing of two previously announced acquisitions.

The company acquired Tech-Component Resources under DSG’s Gexpro Services segment, which closed on Oct. 30, and ConRes Test Equipment under DSG’s TestEquity segment, which closed on Nov. 18.

The transactions were funded through the company’s existing cash and availability under its credit agreement.

For more information, please reference the TCR announcement dated Sept. 24 and the ConRes Test Equipment announcement dated Oct. 3..