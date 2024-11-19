Distribution Solutions Group Closes Tech-Component Resources, ConRes Test Equipment Deals

The acquisitions were originally announced earlier this fall.

Distribution Solutions Group Inc.
Nov 19, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 20 At 3 05 48 Pm 66c4f73031c98
Distribution Solutions Group Inc.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Distribution Solutions Group Inc. on Tuesday announced the closing of two previously announced acquisitions.

The company acquired Tech-Component Resources under DSG’s Gexpro Services segment, which closed on Oct. 30, and ConRes Test Equipment under DSG’s TestEquity segment, which closed on Nov. 18.

The transactions were funded through the company’s existing cash and availability under its credit agreement.

For more information, please reference the TCR announcement dated Sept. 24 and the ConRes Test Equipment announcement dated Oct. 3..

