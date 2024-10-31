Core & Main Completes Acquisition of Eastcom Associates

Core & Main on Thursday announced that it has closed on its acquisition of New Jersey utility equipment distributor Eastcom Associates.

Eastcom, located in Branchburg, New Jersey, provides underground utility protection equipment across 13 states. Core & Main originally announced the agreement to acquire the company earlier in the month.

“The Eastcom team brings a wealth of product and service knowledge in this growing product area for Core & Main, which will be a great addition to our existing product offerings," Core & Main President Mike Huebert said in the original announcement.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.