NEFCO Acquires Sheinberg Tool

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — NEFCO, a premier specialty supply partner to the professional construction trades, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Sheinberg Tool Co. Inc. in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The strategic move marks NEFCO’s ninth acquisition since 2022 and expands its branch network to 43 locations, including four in Texas. The acquisition reinforces NEFCO’s commitment to be the single best partner to contractors whenever they build.

Sheinberg Tool was founded in 1957 by Joseph and Ruth Sheinberg and is currently under the leadership of Joseph and Ruth’s son, Andrew Sheinberg. Since 1957, Sheinberg Tool has catered to all construction, electrical, plumbing and HVAC customers in the Coastal Bend. Sheinberg Tool focuses on hand and power tools, cutting tools, abrasives, hoists, jobsite boxes, safety and more.

“We pride ourselves on our vast product offering, our large in-house inventory, and our knowledgeable sales team. We have always been a family-owned business, and we are excited to join forces and with the NEFCO family to continue to serve the Texas market," said Sheinberg Tool President Andrew Sheinberg.

Matthew Gelles, president and CEO of NEFCO, added, “We are excited to welcome Andrew and the rest of the Sheinberg Tool family to NEFCO. We are looking forward to combining two great family run businesses as we integrate Sheinberg Tool into our Texas Supply Chain and link it up with our Austin Fulfillment Center."