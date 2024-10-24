NEFCO Acquires Sheinberg Tool

The South Texas company is NEFCO’s ninth acquisition since 2022.

NEFCO
Oct 24, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 23 At 4 31 12 Pm
NEFCO

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — NEFCO, a premier specialty supply partner to the professional construction trades, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Sheinberg Tool Co. Inc. in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The strategic move marks NEFCO’s ninth acquisition since 2022 and expands its branch network to 43 locations, including four in Texas. The acquisition reinforces NEFCO’s commitment to be the single best partner to contractors whenever they build.

Sheinberg Tool was founded in 1957 by Joseph and Ruth Sheinberg and is currently under the leadership of Joseph and Ruth’s son, Andrew Sheinberg. Since 1957, Sheinberg Tool has catered to all construction, electrical, plumbing and HVAC customers in the Coastal Bend. Sheinberg Tool focuses on hand and power tools, cutting tools, abrasives, hoists, jobsite boxes, safety and more.

“We pride ourselves on our vast product offering, our large in-house inventory, and our knowledgeable sales team. We have always been a family-owned business, and we are excited to join forces and with the NEFCO family to continue to serve the Texas market," said Sheinberg Tool President Andrew Sheinberg.

Matthew Gelles, president and CEO of NEFCO, added, “We are excited to welcome Andrew and the rest of the Sheinberg Tool family to NEFCO. We are looking forward to combining two great family run businesses as we integrate Sheinberg Tool into our Texas Supply Chain and link it up with our Austin Fulfillment Center."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Cg Venturi Release Photo 10 24 2024
Venturi Supply Acquires Cohn & Gregory
October 24, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 23 At 4 31 12 Pm
NEFCO Acquires Sheinberg Tool
October 24, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 23 At 3 14 38 Pm
White Cap to Acquire Triumph Geo-Synthetics
October 23, 2024
Chem Arrow Aerial Image Edit Cropped
Motul Acquires Chem Arrow
October 21, 2024
Related Stories
Cg Venturi Release Photo 10 24 2024
Mergers & Acquisitions
Venturi Supply Acquires Cohn & Gregory
Screenshot 2024 10 23 At 3 14 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap to Acquire Triumph Geo-Synthetics
Chem Arrow Aerial Image Edit Cropped
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motul Acquires Chem Arrow
Supplyone Gulf Packaging 1024x536
Mergers & Acquisitions
SupplyOne Acquires Gulf Packaging
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Cg Venturi Release Photo 10 24 2024
Mergers & Acquisitions
Venturi Supply Acquires Cohn & Gregory
The deal bolsters Venturi's PVF presence and fabrication capabilities in vital markets.
October 24, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 23 At 3 14 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap to Acquire Triumph Geo-Synthetics
The Southern California company serves the non-residential and infrastructure markets.
October 23, 2024
Chem Arrow Aerial Image Edit Cropped
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motul Acquires Chem Arrow
Chem Arrow is a leading supplier of lubricants to the HVAC market.
October 21, 2024
Supplyone Gulf Packaging 1024x536
Mergers & Acquisitions
SupplyOne Acquires Gulf Packaging
The company serves business across six Southeastern states.
October 18, 2024
Warehouse Zug
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bossard to Acquire Ferdinand Gross Group
The deal will significantly expand Bossard's presence in Germany and Eastern Europe.
October 16, 2024
Boston.
Mergers & Acquisitions
New England Distributors Join Forces
Following its own acquisition last year, BSC Industries added another longtime Massachusetts company.
October 16, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 15 At 1 45 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holcim to Acquire OX Engineered Products
OX Engineered Products is a provider of solutions for the nation’s largest homebuilders.
October 15, 2024
I Stock 640233746
Mergers & Acquisitions
True Value Files for Bankruptcy, Announces Sale to Do it Best Hardware
True Value stores — with one exception — are independently owned and not part of Chapter 11 proceedings.
October 15, 2024
I Stock 908111082
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Michigan Construction Distributor
ERSCO provides concrete accessory products and paving supplies.
October 15, 2024
I Stock 1078317376
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Gas Partners Adds East Bay Welding Supply
The company serves the Bay Area from two locations.
October 11, 2024
Core & Main branch, Farmingdale, N.J.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire New Jersey Distributors
The deals will add New York-area providers of utility and fire protection products.
October 11, 2024
Federal Signal’s FS Solutions service center, Williston, N.D., July 2014.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Federal Signal Acquires Standard Equipment
The Illinois company is a leading distributor of specialty maintenance and infrastructure equipment.
October 8, 2024
I Stock 1064995096
Mergers & Acquisitions
US LBM Acquires Texas Tool Traders
The company provides fasteners, tools and supplies to contractors and builders across Texas.
October 8, 2024
Kundinger part and service center, Green Bay, Wis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kundinger Acquires Control Concepts Technology
The deal includes a Parker Store in central Wisconsin.
October 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 07 At 3 15 31 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Turner Supply Acquires Alabama Industrial Distributors
Turner officials said the deal strengthens its presence in eastern Alabama.
October 7, 2024