Motul Acquires Chem Arrow Corp.

AUBERVILLIERS, France — Motul announced Wednesday that it has acquired Chem Arrow Corp., a global leader in the supply of lubricants to the HVAC market.

The move strengthens Motul’s global presence in the industrial sector and underscores its ambition to become a key global player in lubricants for metal parts manufacturing.

The addition of Chem Arrow enables Motul to offer an expanded range to its existing clients and to increase its influence on the American continent, where the U.S. represents the world's largest market for metalworking fluids, valued ahead of China at $2.8 billion.

The acquisition will allow MotulTech to double its business and acquire new technologies essential to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning market.

Chem Arrow Corporation, founded in 1977 and headquartered in California with subsidiaries in Canada and the United Kingdom, develops and manufactures metalworking fluids, lubricants for special applications, and industrial cleaners. Its HVAC range of products include fin stamping and bending fluids with low to zero VOC emissions.

Motul, which has a 170-year history of technical expertise in efficiency and safety, has a global reputation for its pioneering innovation. With a broad range of high-performance, sustainable products, the group is now a key player in the development of fluids and lubricants for industry and mobility. For the last three decades, the group has been offering metalworking fluids and lubricants for industrial equipment maintenance under the MotulTech brand, now marketed in 60 countries.

The technological expertise in metalworking, and the complementary geographic presence of both companies, will make the newly formed group the preferred partner for industrial metal parts producers.

The acquisition of Chem Arrow supports Motul’s industrial growth ambitions which will be achieved through acquisitions in strategic market segments and geographies.

“"The acquisition of Chem Arrow Corp. marks an important milestone in our external growth strategy. We see a lot of synergies and development opportunities with this growing player. It reinforces our know-how and expertise in the service of sustainable development in our industry," said Stéphane Bringues, CEO of MotulTech.

Hamish Mitchell, president and CEO of Chem Arrow, said, “This is such an exciting opportunity for our distributors, customers, and employees. It will enable us to fully harness our growth potential. Motul's global reach will significantly enhance Chem Arrow's ability to expand into new markets, providing us with a broader international footprint. Additionally, our research and development capabilities will be further strengthened by access to strategically located manufacturing facilities across Asia, Europe, India, Africa and South America. We are committed to retaining our valued and talented workforce and look forward to welcoming additional top-tier associates to our team. Keeping the exceptional employees who have driven Chem Arrow’s success was a key consideration in our discussions regarding this merger.”