White Cap to Acquire Triumph Geo-Synthetics

ATLANTA — White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Triumph Geo-Synthetics Inc., a geosynthetics and erosion control distributor based in Anaheim, California, serving non-residential and infrastructure end markets.

"With Triumph Geo-Synthetic's talented team, specialized expertise in geosynthetics and strong presence in Southern California, we look forward to offering even stronger value-added service capabilities and extended breadth and depth of products for our local customers," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap.

"It was important for us to partner with an established industry veteran that has a similar culture and dedication to exceptional service. We found that in White Cap," said Cissy McCaa, owner of Triumph Geo-Synthetics, Inc. "I look forward to a collaborative and successful future for our employees and customers."