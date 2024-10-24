Venturi Supply Acquires Cohn & Gregory

The deal bolsters Venturi's PVF presence and fabrication capabilities in vital markets.

Venturi Supply
Oct 24, 2024
Venturi Supply

PHOENIX and FORT WORTH, Texas – Venturi Supply on Thursday announced the acquisition of Cohn & Gregory, a prominent Texas-based PVF distribution company renowned for its extensive industry expertise and track record of providing high-quality industrial solutions.

In addition to its distribution proficiency, Cohn & Gregory is an industry leader in the custom fabrication of high-quality pressure vessels, skid-based products and prefabricated piping systems through its Joe White Tank division. The acquisition further solidifies Venturi's presence in the Texas market, enhancing its capabilities and expanding its expertise in the industrial distribution sector.

"We are proud to welcome Cohn & Gregory to the Venturi Supply family. This successful industrial distribution and fabrication business, based in Texas, is known for its exceptional service and expert employees across all eight of its branches. The acquisition strengthens Venturi's PVF presence in the Texas market," said Michael DiMino, chief executive officer, Venturi Supply. "Their expertise in pressurized tank fabrication and PVF distribution aligns perfectly with our existing capabilities and portfolio, creating new opportunities for innovation and service excellence across our companies. Together, we will continue to cross-sell and offer innovative solutions for our customers, leveraging the resources of the entire Venturi platform. This acquisition brings significant growth prospects in fabrication and distribution, valuable talent to our team, and expands our market share in the thriving Texas economy."

Founded in 1977, Cohn & Gregory has established a distinguished reputation for its prompt response to customer needs, procurement of specialty items, and proficient management of projects of various magnitudes. With a presence across eight branches in Texas, Cohn & Gregory specializes in serving industries such as oil and gas, chemical processing, industrial manufacturing, construction and municipal utilities. Its Joe White Tank division possesses significant expertise in the design, engineering, and fabrication of ASME-certified pressure vessels, separators, and storage tanks. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, Cohn & Gregory adeptly manages complex projects with precision, offering customized solutions to meet rigorous safety and operational standards. Furthermore, their fabrication services encompass sandblasting, painting, and coating to ensure heightened durability and performance of their products.

The acquisition of Cohn & Gregory is part of Venturi Supply’s ongoing growth strategy, designed to expand its product offerings, market presence, and value-added services across key industries. Cohn & Gregory will continue to deliver the high standards of service and product quality that customers have come to expect, further enhanced by the support and resources of the broader Venturi platform.

