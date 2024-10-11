Core & Main to Acquire New Jersey Distributors

Waterworks and infrastructure product distributor Core & Main on Wednesday announced agreements to acquire two companies in northern New Jersey.

St. Louis-based Core & Main — no. 6 on ID’s 2024 Big 50 — will add Eastcom Associates, a Branchburg provider of underground utility protection equipment, and ARGCO Northeast, a fire protection product distributor located in Saddle Brook.

Eastcom, the company noted, dates back more than 50 years and serves contractors and surveyors across 13 states.

“The Eastcom team brings a wealth of product and service knowledge in this growing product area for Core & Main, which will be a great addition to our existing product offerings," Mike Huebert, the company’s president, said in a statement.

Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

