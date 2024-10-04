A&M Industrial Acquires the Mosher Company

RAHWAY, N.J. — A&M Industrial Inc. last month acquired the assets of the Mosher Company, an industrial distributor and manufacturer of finishing compounds based in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

For over 75 years, the Mosher Company has earned a stellar reputation throughout New England for its exceptional selection of abrasives and unparalleled finishing application expertise. The operations of the Mosher Company will be integrated into A&M Industrial’s Middletown, Connecticut, location. The Mosher Company's local sales team, including Mosher President Jeff Templeton, will continue to serve customers in Chicopee and the broader New England area.

Mosher's MOCO Buffing & Polishing Compounds, a favorite among the local metalworking and plating facilities, will continue to be manufactured and distributed by A&M.

David Young, president of A&M Industrial, said, “The Mosher Company, much like A&M Industrial, has built a legacy of unwavering dedication to customer success. This merger enhances our standing as the leading distributor of metalworking tools, abrasives, and accessories in New England. Both A&M and The Mosher Company have been serving industrial facilities for generations. It’s thrilling to uphold and continue that tradition of exceptional customer service and support.”

Customers in New England can expect the same high level of technical sales and assistance, now complemented by a more extensive product portfolio and a broader range of services. A&M Industrial's comprehensive online store offers a vast inventory, including cutting tools, precision measuring tools, abrasives, hand and power tools, MRO supplies, PPE, and more. New services available include vendor managed inventory, which will allow New England customers to streamline their inventory management, optimize their spend, and avoid stock-outs more effectively.