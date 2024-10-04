A&M Industrial Acquires the Mosher Company

The Massachusetts company is a manufacturer and distributor of finishing compounds.

Mark Abraham
AD
Oct 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 04 At 2 16 26 Pm
A&M Industrial

RAHWAY, N.J. — A&M Industrial Inc. last month acquired the assets of the Mosher Company, an industrial distributor and manufacturer of finishing compounds based in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

For over 75 years, the Mosher Company has earned a stellar reputation throughout New England for its exceptional selection of abrasives and unparalleled finishing application expertise. The operations of the Mosher Company will be integrated into A&M Industrial’s Middletown, Connecticut, location. The Mosher Company's local sales team, including Mosher President Jeff Templeton, will continue to serve customers in Chicopee and the broader New England area.

Mosher's MOCO Buffing & Polishing Compounds, a favorite among the local metalworking and plating facilities, will continue to be manufactured and distributed by A&M.

David Young, president of A&M Industrial, said, “The Mosher Company, much like A&M Industrial, has built a legacy of unwavering dedication to customer success. This merger enhances our standing as the leading distributor of metalworking tools, abrasives, and accessories in New England. Both A&M and The Mosher Company have been serving industrial facilities for generations. It’s thrilling to uphold and continue that tradition of exceptional customer service and support.”

Customers in New England can expect the same high level of technical sales and assistance, now complemented by a more extensive product portfolio and a broader range of services. A&M Industrial's comprehensive online store offers a vast inventory, including cutting tools, precision measuring tools, abrasives, hand and power tools, MRO supplies, PPE, and more. New services available include vendor managed inventory, which will allow New England customers to streamline their inventory management, optimize their spend, and avoid stock-outs more effectively.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
October 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 04 At 10 31 18 Am
Distribution Solutions Group to Acquire Test & Measurement Supplier
October 4, 2024
20240930122959
Macomb Group Adds Leonhardt Pipe & Supply
October 4, 2024
Epic Supply in Haltom City, Texas.
Winsupply Acquires Epic Supply
October 2, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 10 04 At 10 31 18 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group to Acquire Test & Measurement Supplier
20240930122959
Mergers & Acquisitions
Macomb Group Adds Leonhardt Pipe & Supply
Epic Supply in Haltom City, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Epic Supply
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
October 3, 2024
20240930122959
Mergers & Acquisitions
Macomb Group Adds Leonhardt Pipe & Supply
Leonhardt has operations in Georgia and the Carolinas.
October 4, 2024
Epic Supply in Haltom City, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Epic Supply
Epic is a leading distributor of commercial plumbing supplies.
October 2, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 1 49 09 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds Alliance Hose & Rubber
The deal bolsters TIPCO's presence in the Illinois market.
October 2, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 11 54 07 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Announces Three Bolt-on Acquisitions
The company has added APSCO, Blutek and UT Pumps.
October 2, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 9 27 54 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Motion & Flow Control Products 'ParkerStores'
The locations are regional sources for hose, fittings, hydraulics and filtration products.
October 2, 2024
Waring Bobtail
Mergers & Acquisitions
Waring Oil Acquires Lavigne Oil Company
The deal broadens Waring’s footprint to Louisiana.
September 30, 2024
Press Us 1600x680
Mergers & Acquisitions
Prysmian, Encore Wire Debut Joint Venture, Expanded Product Line
The strategic partnership broadens both companies' product offerings.
September 30, 2024
I Stock 2152912027
Mergers & Acquisitions
Amazon's $4B Partnership with AI Startup Gets U.K. Competition Clearance
Authorities said the deal didn't qualify for further scrutiny.
September 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 27 At 2 24 05 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Actuator, Automation Manufacturer and Distributor Micromatic Sold
Forest Hill Partners had owned the Indiana company for nearly two decades.
September 27, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 26 At 3 34 53 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rensa Filtration Acquires the Filter Shop
The Filter Shop's Des Moines and Omaha distribution centers serve customers throughout the region.
September 26, 2024
The United States Steel Mon Valley Works Clairton Plant in Clairton, Pa., Feb. 26, 2024.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Steelworkers Lose Arbitration Case Against U.S. Steel in Bid to Derail Sale to Nippon
The proposed deal faces strong opposition from U.S. Steel's workforce.
September 26, 2024
Gexpro location, West Chester Township, Ohio.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group's Gexpro to Acquire Singapore Distributor
Tech-Component Resources is a provider of fasteners, mechanical components and other industrial products.
September 25, 2024
Blog Post Thumbnail Images (36)
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD, IMARK Electrical Merger Finalized
The newly created AD Independent Electrical Supply Division represents more than 700 independently owned electrical distributors.
September 25, 2024
I Stock 1314094152
Mergers & Acquisitions
Atlas Copco to Add Compressor Distributor
Perslucht Wilda provides portable air compressors, generators and light towers.
September 24, 2024