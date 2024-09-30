Waring Oil Acquires Lavigne Oil Company

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Waring Oil Company LLC announced the acquisition of Lavigne Oil Company of Baton Rouge LLC.

Waring is a major supplier of wholesale fuels, lubricants and greases, as well as specialty lubes and DEF. The acquisition was effective Aug. 26.

Lavigne Oil has been an established leader in the fuel supply business in the Baton Rouge area for over 50 years. The acquisition represents an expanded versatility, increased expertise and similar foundation, all of which allow Waring to provide its valued clientele with greater capabilities and expanded business solutions. It will also broaden the range of services offered and enlarge Waring’s geographic footprint across Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama and, now, Louisiana.