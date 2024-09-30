Waring Oil Acquires Lavigne Oil Company

The deal broadens Waring’s footprint to Louisiana.

Waring Oil Company LLC
Sep 30, 2024
Waring Bobtail
Waring Oil

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Waring Oil Company LLC announced the acquisition of Lavigne Oil Company of Baton Rouge LLC.

Waring is a major supplier of wholesale fuels, lubricants and greases, as well as specialty lubes and DEF. The acquisition was effective Aug. 26.

Lavigne Oil has been an established leader in the fuel supply business in the Baton Rouge area for over 50 years. The acquisition represents an expanded versatility, increased expertise and similar foundation, all of which allow Waring to provide its valued clientele with greater capabilities and expanded business solutions. It will also broaden the range of services offered and enlarge Waring’s geographic footprint across Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama and, now, Louisiana.

Waring Oil is committed to providing excellent products and services to the Lavigne Oil customers. Waring and Lavigne will remain paramount as we work through the details of this transaction. We will work extremely hard to ensure this transition is as seamless as possible for all involved. Kevin Cutrer will remain on with Waring Oil as an outside salesperson. All fuel tanks previously owned by Lavigne Oil will be owned by Waring Oil so that we can continue to serve your fuel and lubricant needs. Waring appreciates your business and the opportunity to strengthen your business relationship as your new supplier.

