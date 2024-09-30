Prysmian, Encore Wire Debut Joint Venture, Expanded Product Line

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Prysmian announced that it will debut its new joint partnership with Encore Wire Corporation, a leading manufacturer of a broad range of copper and aluminum electrical wire and cables, during the NECA 2024 Convention & Trade Show in San Diego.

This strategic partnership further broadens both Prysmian and Encore Wire’s product offerings to customers and enhances the ability to provide innovative, labor saving, safety focused and clean energy wire and cable solutions to electrical contractors across North America.

Participation at NECA will serve as the first public platform for Prysmian and Encore Wire as a new service proposition in the industry, following Prysmian’s acquisition of Encore Wire in July.

“Our participation at this year’s NECA Convention marks an exciting new chapter for Prysmian and Encore Wire,” said Brian Moriarty, senior vice president of industrial and construction, Prysmian North America. “Prysmian’s broad industrial and commercial product offering coupled with Encore’s broad building wire product set offers Electrical Contractors industry leading, quality products and services to meet any construction industry challenges.”

The combined strengths of these two industry leaders are set to revolutionize cable solutions, providing electrical contractors with a broad portfolio of cutting-edge products designed to address current challenges in the industry.

“By combining Prysmian’s expertise and expanded portfolio with Encore Wire’s service model, we proudly join forces to better serve the electrical distribution network,” said Kevin Heffernan, vice president of sales and marketing, Encore Wire Corporation. “We share the same vision for innovation and customer satisfaction, and together, we will be able to deliver more value to electrical contractors than ever before.”