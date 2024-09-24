Atlas Copco to Add Compressor Distributor

NACKA, Sweden — Perslucht Wilda B.V., a compressor distributor headquartered in Woudenberg, Netherlands, will become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Perslucht Wilda, founded in 1979, provides portable air compressors, generators, light towers and small electric compressors and associated services. The company has nine employees.

“The acquisition of Perslucht Wilda provides an excellent opportunity to extend our direct network and presence with aftersales service in the Netherlands," said Andrew Walker, business area president, Power Technique.

The purchase price was not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company will become part of the service division within the Power Technique business area.