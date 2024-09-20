VP Supply Acquires Exterior Wholesale Supply

AUSTIN, Texas — Madison Street Capital on Wednesday announced that it acted as the exclusive advisor in the sale of Exterior Wholesale Supply LLC to Rochester, New York-based VP Supply Corp.

Headquartered in Smyrna, Tennessee, EWS is a leading value-add distributor of building products and installation services to the construction and remodeling industries. The transaction was announced by Charles Botchway, CEO of Madison Street Capital, and led by Senior Managing Director Katrin Owen and John Pilson.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Our team is honored to have played a role in this milestone, and we look forward to seeing EWS achieve great success in the coming phase," said Botchway.

"Madison Street Capital has provided us with unparalleled expertise and support, demonstrating an exceptional level of professionalism and insight throughout our recent transaction. Their innovative solutions and strategic guidance have proven instrumental in advancing our financial goals and enhancing our market position," said Jay Barbera, co-founder and CFO of EWS.

"Working with Katrin, John and Daniel was an incredibly positive experience. Removing emotions and staying patient were frequently discussed as the foundation of our relationship as MSC's confidence of completing the transaction was apparent. We had several choices when selecting an investment bank and we would select MSC again," added Rick Heagarty, co-founder and CEO of EWS.