Power Grid Components Acquires Allied Bolt

Allied is a leading supplier to the electrical utility and telecom industries.

Power Grid Components
Sep 20, 2024
I Stock 802436842
iStock.com/zhaojiankang

Power Grid Components, a Blackstone portfolio company, announced that it has acquired Allied Bolt Inc., one of the leading global suppliers of outside plant hardware for the electrical utility and telecommunications industries.

Headquartered in Port Chester, New York, Allied Bolt was previously owned by Glen Malin, who has led the business as president since 2002 and will remain its president on a go-forward basis. The Malin family has run Allied Bolt since founding the company in 1955.

"The Power Grid Components team is thrilled to welcome Allied Bolt and Glen Malin into PGC’s portfolio of companies," said Rick McClure, CEO and founder of Power Grid Components. “Glen Malin and his team have built a trusted brand over several decades, developing a well-earned reputation for product quality, reliability, and customer service.

"With our significant experience in various segments of the value chains relevant to Allied Bolt, we are excited to help Allied Bolt take the next step in their growth journey and continue to deliver high-quality products that bring high speed data, digital services, and electrical power to customers across the United States.”

“I am very excited to formally join the Power Grid Components family,” said Malin. “I have known and respected Rick McClure and the PGC team for many years. As I considered options to take Allied Bolt to the next level, I concluded that PGC was the perfect fit for the business, given PGC’s approach towards improving and investing in businesses and strengthening their quality, reach and customer service.

"I am energized and excited to work for PGC to further grow Allied Bolt and continue to provide world-class service to our customers. I would also like to offer my deep-felt appreciation to our dedicated employees, sales representatives, distributors, suppliers, and especially our customers for your unwavering support, trust, and loyalty to Allied Bolt for seven decades.”

Power Grid Component’s acquisition of Allied Bolt reflects the favorable end market trends in both broadband infrastructure and the electric utility industries. Allied Bolt has capitalized on these trends in recent years, demonstrating strong growth as demand for its products have increased, driven by customers’ investments to expand and upgrade broadband infrastructure and the electrical grid.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2024 09 20 At 3 26 31 Pm
VP Supply Acquires Exterior Wholesale Supply
September 20, 2024
I Stock 802436842
Power Grid Components Acquires Allied Bolt
September 20, 2024
I Stock 464219597
Triple-S Acquires Borrmann Metals
September 20, 2024
Indianapolis skyline.
White Cap Acquires Jobsite Supply
September 18, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 09 20 At 3 26 31 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
VP Supply Acquires Exterior Wholesale Supply
I Stock 464219597
Mergers & Acquisitions
Triple-S Acquires Borrmann Metals
Indianapolis skyline.
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Jobsite Supply
Core & Main branch, Belton, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main Finalizes Green Equipment Co. Deal
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2024 09 20 At 3 26 31 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
VP Supply Acquires Exterior Wholesale Supply
EWS is a leading value-add distributor of building products and installation services.
September 20, 2024
I Stock 464219597
Mergers & Acquisitions
Triple-S Acquires Borrmann Metals
The deal includes locations in Southern California and additional operations in Arizona.
September 20, 2024
Indianapolis skyline.
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Jobsite Supply
The Indianapolis company is a supplier of concrete accessories and forming and shoring solutions.
September 18, 2024
Core & Main branch, Belton, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main Finalizes Green Equipment Co. Deal
The company serves contractors, utilities and municipalities across eight states.
September 18, 2024
I Stock 1139071242
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds Hoses2U
The company delivers fast, customized hose replacements directly to job sites.
September 18, 2024
Rexel office, Houston, Feb. 2021.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel Rejects $9B Buyout Offer from Distribution Startup
The electrical distributor confirmed an “unsolicited” overture from QXO.
September 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 16 At 4 16 32 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Royal Products Receives Private Equity 'Growth Investment'
The Long Island company will continue to be led by its current management team.
September 16, 2024
I Stock 487920904
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ficodis Group Acquires Berliss Bearing
The New Jersey company manufactures and distributes bearings and mechanical seals.
September 16, 2024
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily briefing at the White House, Sept. 12, 2024.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Biden Administration in No Rush to Stop U.S. Steel Takeover
The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has yet to file its required report.
September 16, 2024
I Stock 1526415273
Mergers & Acquisitions
Chicago Metal Supply Acquired by Construction Supply Giant
The company specializes in custom architectural sheet metal fabrication.
September 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 10 At 2 14 11 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Gryphon Investors Closes Continuation Vehicle for Vessco Water
Officials said the Minnesota company has "substantial runway" to continue scaling rapidly.
September 10, 2024
1920 Nixacqcard2024
Mergers & Acquisitions
US LBM Acquires Nix Door and Hardware
Nix will join US LBM’s Texas Building Supply.
September 10, 2024
Core & Main location, Athens, Ga.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main Completes Acquisition of GroGreen Solutions Georgia
The company also operates locations in two other states.
September 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 09 At 1 53 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Field Fastener Acquires Cascade Nut and Bolt
Field officials said the deal bolsters both its capabilities and its geographic footprint.
September 9, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
Mergers & Acquisitions
Graybar Subsidiary Acquires Power Supply Company
The Chattanooga company is an electric utility distributor.
September 5, 2024