Core & Main Finalizes Green Equipment Co. Deal

Waterworks and infrastructure distributor Core & Main has closed its acquisition of Fort Worth, Texas-based Green Equipment Company, the company announced Monday.

Core & Main originally announced the deal in mid-August. Green provides underground utility protection equipment to contractors, utilities and municipalities in eight states.

Terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed.

“Green Equipment Company's expertise and solid presence in the underground utility industry across the southwest and southeast United States are strong complements to our existing product portfolio and present Core & Main with new opportunities for growth," Steve LeClair, chairman and CEO of Core & Main, said in the August announcement.