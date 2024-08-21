Core & Main to Acquire Green Equipment Co.

ST. LOUIS — Core & Main Inc. announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of Green Equipment Company, a provider of underground utility protection equipment, based in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Green Equipment Company's expertise and solid presence in the underground utility industry across the southwest and southeast United States are strong complements to our existing product portfolio and present Core & Main with new opportunities for growth," said Steve LeClair, chair and CEO of Core & Main.

Founded in 1982, Green Equipment Company is a distributor of damage prevention, utility locating and wastewater inspection equipment, serving contractors, municipalities and utilities across eight states. The Green Equipment Company team offers its customers a variety of damage prevention products along with ongoing support, industry-leading training and comprehensive repair services.

"Green Equipment Company shares Core & Main’s focus on delivering high-quality products with a commitment to superior customer service," said Mike Huebert, president of Core & Main. "The client relationships and expansive knowledge they bring will enhance our ability to provide customers with robust solutions to their underground utility needs. We look forward to welcoming them into the Core & Main family."

"I am very proud of what our company has accomplished over the last 47 years, and most recently under the leadership of Vice President Zane Smith," said Ed Green, owner of Green Equipment Company. "We have worked hard to position our company as a leading, reliable resource for damage prevention equipment in the utility industry. I am confident that joining Core & Main, whose culture closely aligns with ours, will enable us to continue building on this legacy while providing my team with a wealth of additional resources and opportunities for growth."