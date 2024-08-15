Distribution Solutions Group Closes Source Atlantic Acquisition

FORT WORTH, Texas — Distribution Solutions Group Inc. on Thursday announced the closing on its previously announced agreement to acquire Source Atlantic Limited, which was funded by the company’s senior secured credit facility.

Additionally, on Wednesday, the company entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement dated April 1, 2022, increasing the borrowing capacity thereunder from $805 million to $1.06 billion, of which $255 million is structured as a revolving credit facility and $805 million is structured as a senior secured loan.

Additional information on the terms of the amendment can be found in a separate current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.