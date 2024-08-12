South Florida's L.D. Mullins Lumber Acquired by US LBM

Mullins is the largest independent lumber yard in Southeast Florida.

JIAN Group
Aug 12, 2024
I Stock 1423622700
iStock.com/HABesen

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — L.D. Mullins Lumber Co. announced that it has been acquired by US LBM Holdings, the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the U.S.

Mullins Lumber is the largest independent lumber yard in Southeast Florida. The company was founded in 1946, and is a fourth-generation, family-owned company. Mullins has long-standing relationships with its customers and vendors and looks forward to the future with US LBM.

"Selling your company is not a decision you come to overnight, let alone a fourth-generation family-owned and operated business," owners Scott and Lev Mullins said in a joint statement. "With the assistance and guidance provided to us by The JIAN Group we both feel we made the best decision for our family and company. The JIAN Group navigated the process with us from day one to closing. We are both incredibly grateful and happy with the outcome." 

The JIAN Group served as the advisor to Mullins Lumber.

