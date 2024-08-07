ABC Supply Acquires America Building Materials

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior products in North America, has acquired the assets of America Building Materials, located at 1516 S Grande Vista Ave. in Los Angeles.

This acquisition establishes the first ABC Supply location in Los Angeles and the tenth within the surrounding market.

America Building Materials was founded in 2012, specializing in steep- and low-slope roofing and waterproofing. America Building Materials associates will continue their roles at the Los Angeles location, providing a seamless transition and familiar team for existing customers.

“We’re happy to welcome the America Building Materials team and customers to our ABC Supply family,” said Matt Cooper, vice president of ABC Supply’s West region. “This new location enables us to strengthen our relationships with contractors and provide enhanced service throughout our network of branches in the greater Los Angeles area.”