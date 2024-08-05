Timken to Acquire CGI Inc.

The Nevada manufacturer of precision drive systems will bolster Timken's motion control platform.

The Timken Co.
Aug 5, 2024
Timken
Timken Co.

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Timken Company, a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, has agreed to acquire CGI Inc., a Nevada-based manufacturer of precision drive systems serving a broad range of automation markets with a concentration in medical robotics.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, and is expected to close in the third quarter.

"Timken has one of the broadest and most differentiated precision drive product portfolios in the global automation industry," said Christopher Coughlin, executive vice president and president of Industrial Motion. "Driven by our strength in operational excellence, growing global footprint and expanding engineering expertise, we are well positioned for growth in attractive markets such as medical, solar, factory automation, aerospace, general industrial and more.

"CGI's precision motion-control offerings closely complement our Cone Drive harmonic and Spinea cycloidal products. With an attractive product portfolio, strong presence in high-growth medical applications, state-of-the-art manufacturing and consistently strong operating margins, the CGI acquisition is a good strategic fit for Timken that will help us continue to build on our 125-year legacy of innovation."

Timken entered the precision drives space in 2018 by acquiring Cone Drive and expanded its capabilities in 2022 by adding Spinea. These acquisitions were a direct result of Timken's strategy to diversify and expand its capabilities in industrial motion. Cone Drive and Spinea solutions enable a wide range of applications and are helping to drive Timken's growth in automation, which ranked as the company's second-largest individual end-market sector in 2023. The addition of CGI will further bolster Timken's position as a global leader in automation and robotic solutions.     

CGI is a family-owned business founded in 1967 with headquarters and production facilities in Carson City, Nevada. The company employs approximately 130 people and is expected to generate around $45 million in sales in 2024.

Timken will fund the transaction with a combination of cash on hand and existing committed credit facilities.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
August 1, 2024
I Stock 1777655020
Harrington Acquires Cortrol Process Systems
August 5, 2024
Mep Brothers Building Sign 2 V2
Singer Industrial Adds MEP Brothers
August 2, 2024
I Stock 1946494256
ABB Closes SEAM Group Acquisition
August 2, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1777655020
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harrington Acquires Cortrol Process Systems
Mep Brothers Building Sign 2 V2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds MEP Brothers
I Stock 1946494256
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABB Closes SEAM Group Acquisition
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
August 1, 2024
Mep Brothers Building Sign 2 V2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds MEP Brothers
The Winnipeg company will join Singer's industrial rubber division.
August 2, 2024
I Stock 1946494256
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABB Closes SEAM Group Acquisition
The deal bolsters ABB's support for utility, industrial and commercial customers in the U.S.
August 2, 2024
Air Automation Engineering Inc.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Air Automation Engineering
The deal is MCE's 14th acquisition since the beginning of 2023.
August 1, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 30 At 1 59 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Electric Motor Manufacturer
Helix is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance electric motors, high-voltage inverters and integrated electric drive units.
July 30, 2024
Parker Hannifin location in Milton, Ontario, Oct. 23.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Parker Hannifin to Sell North American Composites Business
The segment includes six locations and has annual sales of approximately $350 million.
July 30, 2024
Atlas Copco office, Mississauga, Ontario, Sept. 2020.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Compressed Air Technologies Joins Atlas Copco
The company distributes Quincy Compressor products across the Southeast.
July 29, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 26 At 1 38 52 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
American Welding & Gas Acquires Speed Industrial Gas
The deal adds locations near Austin and San Antonio.
July 29, 2024
Bossard warehouse, Zug, Switzerland.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bossard to Acquire French Aerospace Fastener Distributor
Aero Negoce International also has locations in the U.S. and Malaysia.
July 26, 2024
I Stock 1498442212
Mergers & Acquisitions
Manufacturing, Industrials Play Key Role in M&A Revival
But for how long?
July 25, 2024
Imperial Dade branch, St. Louis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires City Maintenance Supply
City is a distributor of janitorial and industrial products in South Florida.
July 24, 2024
Unnamed (18)
Mergers & Acquisitions
Laird Thermal Systems Acquires Pump and Cooling Specialist Tark
The company makes specialized pumps and cooling solutions for the medical and industrial CT and X-ray tube industry.
July 24, 2024
Contact Stihl 2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Thomas Building Center
Thomas serves Northwest Washington and the Olympic Peninsula.
July 24, 2024
Echo Electric And Sonepar
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Echo Electric Supply
Echo operates nearly two dozen branches across five states.
July 24, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 23 At 2 46 22 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hospeco Acquires The Safety Zone, Impact Products
The deal "transforms" Hospeco into a true single-source solution in sanitary supplies and industrial safety.
July 23, 2024