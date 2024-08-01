Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Air Automation Engineering

The deal is MCE's 14th acquisition since the beginning of 2023.

Motion & Control Enterprises
Aug 1, 2024
Air Automation Engineering Inc.
Air Automation Engineering Inc.

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced Thursday that it has acquired Air Automation Engineering Inc.

Founded in 1978, AAE is a distributor of automation products and automated tooling solutions to end-users and OEMs across the Upper Midwest. The company also offers a wide range of value-added solutions, including robotic, PLC and DC tool programming, calibration, and electric, pneumatic and DC assembly tool repair, and is a factory authorized service center for Epson robots.

AAE is based in Fridley, Minnesota, and has an additional location in Fargo, North Dakota. The company will continue to operate under the Air Automation Engineering name under the continued leadership of Brian Steele and Paul Wood. 

“We are very excited to welcome Brian, Paul and the talented AAE team to the MCE family,” said Charles Hale, Chairman and CEO of MCE. “AAE expands our automation business into new markets, products, and served geographies.”

Hale noted that “the partnership will deepen our offering of automation solutions from leading automation OEMs in the market." 

Steele, one of AAE’s former owners, added, “We are very excited to join MCE and feel this will be a great opportunity for our employees, customers, and suppliers. We view MCE as a growth partner to expand our automation capabilities going into the future.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
August 1, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 30 At 1 59 26 Pm
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Electric Motor Manufacturer
July 30, 2024
Parker Hannifin location in Milton, Ontario, Oct. 23.
Parker Hannifin to Sell North American Composites Business
July 30, 2024
Atlas Copco office, Mississauga, Ontario, Sept. 2020.
Compressed Air Technologies Joins Atlas Copco
July 29, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 07 30 At 1 59 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Electric Motor Manufacturer
Parker Hannifin location in Milton, Ontario, Oct. 23.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Parker Hannifin to Sell North American Composites Business
Atlas Copco office, Mississauga, Ontario, Sept. 2020.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Compressed Air Technologies Joins Atlas Copco
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
August 1, 2024
Parker Hannifin location in Milton, Ontario, Oct. 23.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Parker Hannifin to Sell North American Composites Business
The segment includes six locations and has annual sales of approximately $350 million.
July 30, 2024
Atlas Copco office, Mississauga, Ontario, Sept. 2020.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Compressed Air Technologies Joins Atlas Copco
The company distributes Quincy Compressor products across the Southeast.
July 29, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 26 At 1 38 52 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
American Welding & Gas Acquires Speed Industrial Gas
The deal adds locations near Austin and San Antonio.
July 29, 2024
Bossard warehouse, Zug, Switzerland.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bossard to Acquire French Aerospace Fastener Distributor
Aero Negoce International also has locations in the U.S. and Malaysia.
July 26, 2024
I Stock 1498442212
Mergers & Acquisitions
Manufacturing, Industrials Play Key Role in M&A Revival
But for how long?
July 25, 2024
Imperial Dade branch, St. Louis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires City Maintenance Supply
City is a distributor of janitorial and industrial products in South Florida.
July 24, 2024
Unnamed (18)
Mergers & Acquisitions
Laird Thermal Systems Acquires Pump and Cooling Specialist Tark
The company makes specialized pumps and cooling solutions for the medical and industrial CT and X-ray tube industry.
July 24, 2024
Contact Stihl 2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Thomas Building Center
Thomas serves Northwest Washington and the Olympic Peninsula.
July 24, 2024
Echo Electric And Sonepar
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Echo Electric Supply
Echo operates nearly two dozen branches across five states.
July 24, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 23 At 2 46 22 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hospeco Acquires The Safety Zone, Impact Products
The deal "transforms" Hospeco into a true single-source solution in sanitary supplies and industrial safety.
July 23, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 23 At 2 19 07 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Advantive Acquires B2B Sales Platform Pepperi
The deal strengthens its international footprint and provides a purpose-built unified commerce solution.
July 23, 2024
Cc H Acquisition
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wolter Acquires Cincinnati Crane & Hoist
The deal represents Wolter's first acquisition of a manufacturing company.
July 22, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 19 At 2 33 42 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Cook & Boardman Acquires Bunting Door & Hardware, Loktek
Bunting provides commercial doors, frames and hardware across Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.
July 19, 2024
From left, Superior co-founder Chuck Gerlach and Great Lakes President Kevin Weidinger.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Great Lakes Fasteners Acquires Superior Components Supply
Superior has become a cornerstone in North Carolina in just 10 years.
July 19, 2024