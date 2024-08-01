Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Air Automation Engineering

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced Thursday that it has acquired Air Automation Engineering Inc.

Founded in 1978, AAE is a distributor of automation products and automated tooling solutions to end-users and OEMs across the Upper Midwest. The company also offers a wide range of value-added solutions, including robotic, PLC and DC tool programming, calibration, and electric, pneumatic and DC assembly tool repair, and is a factory authorized service center for Epson robots.

AAE is based in Fridley, Minnesota, and has an additional location in Fargo, North Dakota. The company will continue to operate under the Air Automation Engineering name under the continued leadership of Brian Steele and Paul Wood.

“We are very excited to welcome Brian, Paul and the talented AAE team to the MCE family,” said Charles Hale, Chairman and CEO of MCE. “AAE expands our automation business into new markets, products, and served geographies.”

Hale noted that “the partnership will deepen our offering of automation solutions from leading automation OEMs in the market."

Steele, one of AAE’s former owners, added, “We are very excited to join MCE and feel this will be a great opportunity for our employees, customers, and suppliers. We view MCE as a growth partner to expand our automation capabilities going into the future.”