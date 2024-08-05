Harrington Acquires Cortrol Process Systems

Cortrol will bolster Harrington's portfolio of flow control solutions.

Harrington Process Solutions
Aug 5, 2024
CHINO, Calif. and TULSA, Okla. – Harrington Process Solutions, a leading distributor of industrial flow control products in the U.S., on Monday announced the acquisition of Cortrol Process Systems.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1971, Cortrol provides a full line of over a dozen high-quality, non-metallic corrosion resistant flow-control product categories for the chemical processing, industrial, municipal water, and other end markets across the Midwest and Gulf Coast. In addition to distribution, Cortrol offers fabrication services of fiber-reinforced plastic flow-control products and systems.

Seth Junge will continue leading the company under Harrington’s ownership.

“Cortrol is a distributor of strategically important product categories with attractive end market exposure, targeted territories, and value-added fabrication capabilities,” said Bob Graham, CEO of Harrington. “Their excellent reputation, deep relationships with suppliers and customers, robust product portfolio, and experienced fabrication and engineering teams will enable us to enhance our existing strengths and add valuable services to better serve our customers throughout the product lifecycle. We are looking forward to partnering with Seth and the team and strengthening Harrington’s comprehensive offering of flow-control solutions.”

“Since our inception, we have been proud to offer high-quality products and services that are backed by a team that emphasizes integrity and superior workmanship,” said Junge. “The markets we serve rely on dependable solutions and service and we are excited to continue to deliver on this promise as part of Harrington, which will provide our customers access to end-to-end fluid process solutions for corrosive and high-purity applications.”

