ABB Closes SEAM Group Acquisition

The deal bolsters ABB's support for utility, industrial and commercial customers in the U.S.

ABB
Aug 2, 2024
I Stock 1946494256
iStock.com/YG PhotoArtWorks

CARY, N.C. — ABB has finalized the acquisition of SEAM Group, a U.S.-based provider of energized asset management and advisory services to clients across industrial and commercial building markets.

The transaction was completed Thursday following the acquisition announcement in February this year.

SEAM Group will join ABB’s Electrification Service division, bolstering its service offering in the U.S. to support utility, industrial and commercial customers in their efforts to improve safety and operational performance and reach critical sustainability targets by securing asset availability, energy optimization and improved productivity. 

ABB Electrification Service is a global leader in the management and modernization of critical electrical assets and infrastructure, deploying thousands of service experts across the globe to help customers optimize their operations and achieve their sustainability goals. SEAM Group will significantly grow ABB’s global network of Electrification Service experts, more than doubling the company’s number of field-based technicians in the U.S. alone.  

“We are extremely pleased to welcome our new colleagues to ABB. This acquisition is a major milestone for ABB Electrification Service, representing the largest expansion the division has made since ABB purchased GE Industrial Solutions,” said Stuart Thompson, division president, ABB Electrification Service. “SEAM Group’s expertise in low-voltage asset management and their digital capabilities in predictive and preventive maintenance complement and strengthen our service offering, particularly in the US.., and expand our capacity to support customers as they optimize and decarbonize their operations.” 

SEAM Group supports more than 1 million electrical assets across 3,000 customer sites in all 50 US states, as well as sites in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The company adds a strong foothold in fast-growing segments such as commercial buildings, data centers, healthcare, manufacturing and renewables.  

Colin Duncan, chief executive officer for SEAM Group said, “I’m excited about the close of this acquisition, particularly the added value we will be able to offer customers who are looking for sophisticated solutions to the complex challenges they face. Combining our customer focus and our complementary portfolios, together we will help customers achieve optimal operational performance while supporting them in the realization of their sustainability targets.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
August 1, 2024
I Stock 1946494256
ABB Closes SEAM Group Acquisition
August 2, 2024
Air Automation Engineering Inc.
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Air Automation Engineering
August 1, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 30 At 1 59 26 Pm
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Electric Motor Manufacturer
July 30, 2024
Related Stories
Mep Brothers Building Sign 2 V2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds MEP Brothers
Air Automation Engineering Inc.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Air Automation Engineering
Screenshot 2024 07 30 At 1 59 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Electric Motor Manufacturer
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
August 1, 2024
Air Automation Engineering Inc.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Air Automation Engineering
The deal is MCE's 14th acquisition since the beginning of 2023.
August 1, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 30 At 1 59 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Electric Motor Manufacturer
Helix is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance electric motors, high-voltage inverters and integrated electric drive units.
July 30, 2024
Parker Hannifin location in Milton, Ontario, Oct. 23.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Parker Hannifin to Sell North American Composites Business
The segment includes six locations and has annual sales of approximately $350 million.
July 30, 2024
Atlas Copco office, Mississauga, Ontario, Sept. 2020.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Compressed Air Technologies Joins Atlas Copco
The company distributes Quincy Compressor products across the Southeast.
July 29, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 26 At 1 38 52 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
American Welding & Gas Acquires Speed Industrial Gas
The deal adds locations near Austin and San Antonio.
July 29, 2024
Bossard warehouse, Zug, Switzerland.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bossard to Acquire French Aerospace Fastener Distributor
Aero Negoce International also has locations in the U.S. and Malaysia.
July 26, 2024
I Stock 1498442212
Mergers & Acquisitions
Manufacturing, Industrials Play Key Role in M&A Revival
But for how long?
July 25, 2024
Imperial Dade branch, St. Louis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires City Maintenance Supply
City is a distributor of janitorial and industrial products in South Florida.
July 24, 2024
Unnamed (18)
Mergers & Acquisitions
Laird Thermal Systems Acquires Pump and Cooling Specialist Tark
The company makes specialized pumps and cooling solutions for the medical and industrial CT and X-ray tube industry.
July 24, 2024
Contact Stihl 2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Thomas Building Center
Thomas serves Northwest Washington and the Olympic Peninsula.
July 24, 2024
Echo Electric And Sonepar
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Echo Electric Supply
Echo operates nearly two dozen branches across five states.
July 24, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 23 At 2 46 22 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hospeco Acquires The Safety Zone, Impact Products
The deal "transforms" Hospeco into a true single-source solution in sanitary supplies and industrial safety.
July 23, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 23 At 2 19 07 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Advantive Acquires B2B Sales Platform Pepperi
The deal strengthens its international footprint and provides a purpose-built unified commerce solution.
July 23, 2024
Cc H Acquisition
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wolter Acquires Cincinnati Crane & Hoist
The deal represents Wolter's first acquisition of a manufacturing company.
July 22, 2024