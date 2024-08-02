ABB Closes SEAM Group Acquisition

CARY, N.C. — ABB has finalized the acquisition of SEAM Group, a U.S.-based provider of energized asset management and advisory services to clients across industrial and commercial building markets.

The transaction was completed Thursday following the acquisition announcement in February this year.

SEAM Group will join ABB’s Electrification Service division, bolstering its service offering in the U.S. to support utility, industrial and commercial customers in their efforts to improve safety and operational performance and reach critical sustainability targets by securing asset availability, energy optimization and improved productivity.

ABB Electrification Service is a global leader in the management and modernization of critical electrical assets and infrastructure, deploying thousands of service experts across the globe to help customers optimize their operations and achieve their sustainability goals. SEAM Group will significantly grow ABB’s global network of Electrification Service experts, more than doubling the company’s number of field-based technicians in the U.S. alone.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome our new colleagues to ABB. This acquisition is a major milestone for ABB Electrification Service, representing the largest expansion the division has made since ABB purchased GE Industrial Solutions,” said Stuart Thompson, division president, ABB Electrification Service. “SEAM Group’s expertise in low-voltage asset management and their digital capabilities in predictive and preventive maintenance complement and strengthen our service offering, particularly in the US.., and expand our capacity to support customers as they optimize and decarbonize their operations.”

SEAM Group supports more than 1 million electrical assets across 3,000 customer sites in all 50 US states, as well as sites in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The company adds a strong foothold in fast-growing segments such as commercial buildings, data centers, healthcare, manufacturing and renewables.

Colin Duncan, chief executive officer for SEAM Group said, “I’m excited about the close of this acquisition, particularly the added value we will be able to offer customers who are looking for sophisticated solutions to the complex challenges they face. Combining our customer focus and our complementary portfolios, together we will help customers achieve optimal operational performance while supporting them in the realization of their sustainability targets.”