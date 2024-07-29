Compressed Air Technologies Joins Atlas Copco

NACKA, Sweden — Compressed Air Technologies Inc., a U.S.-based distributor, has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Compressed Air Technologies is a full-line authorized distributor for Quincy Compressor products for areas in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Arkansas. The company offers complete air systems and a wide portfolio of industrial equipment, such as air compressors, dryers and accessories — including full-service options and systems auditing.

The company is headquartered in Mississippi and has 53 employees.

“This acquisition allows Quincy Compressor to enhance and grow a stronger presence in the Southeastern United States”, said Philippe Ernens, business area president for compressor technique.

Compressed Air Technologies will become a part of the Compressor Technique Service division. The purchase price was not disclosed.