Compressed Air Technologies Joins Atlas Copco

The company distributes Quincy Compressor products across the Southeast.

Atlas Copco Group
Jul 29, 2024
Atlas Copco office, Mississauga, Ontario, Sept. 2020.
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

NACKA, Sweden — Compressed Air Technologies Inc., a U.S.-based distributor, has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Compressed Air Technologies is a full-line authorized distributor for Quincy Compressor products for areas in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Arkansas. The company offers complete air systems and a wide portfolio of industrial equipment, such as air compressors, dryers and accessories — including full-service options and systems auditing. 

The company is headquartered in Mississippi and has 53 employees.

“This acquisition allows Quincy Compressor to enhance and grow a stronger presence in the Southeastern United States”, said Philippe Ernens, business area president for compressor technique.

Compressed Air Technologies will become a part of the Compressor Technique Service division. The purchase price was not disclosed.

