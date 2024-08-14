Aliaxis to Acquire Johnson Controls’ CPVC Pipe, Fittings Business

The Alabama-based segment provides pipe and fittings for residential and light commercial sprinkler systems.

Aliaxis SA
Aug 14, 2024
Ipex Cpvc Sprinkler Spray Sq
Aliaxis SA

BRUSSELS — Aliaxis SA on Monday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the manufacturing assets of the Johnson Controls CPVC pipe and fittings business for residential and light commercial sprinkler systems.

The acquisition affirms Aliaxis' commitment to its North American growth strategy. Aliaxis is bolstering its product range with a more comprehensive portfolio in fire suppression systems for residential and light commercial applications.

The acquisition will be part of IPEX, Aliaxis' leading brand in the region.

Located in Huntsville, Alabama, the acquisition further expands Aliaxis’ presence in the Southern United States. Today, the 1985-established pipe and fittings business generates an annual revenue of approximately $100 million and employs over 100 people.

“This acquisition makes great sense for us. It is another step in providing more complete customer solutions in our product portfolio across the United States and brings extra potential for Aliaxis," said Aliaxis Manager Director Thierry Vanlancker

“We are thrilled to welcome the CPVC pipe and fittings team of Johnson Controls. This acquisition provides us with a unique opportunity to expand our offering and continue to be the partner of choice for our national customers," added Alex Mestres, Aliaxis’ divisional CEO, Americas.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions. Both parties anticipate a completion of the transaction over the coming weeks.

The financial details of this acquisition will not be disclosed.

