Core & Main to Acquire Georgia Company

The distributor also closed its acquisition of a Canadian counterpart.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 13, 2024
Core & Main branch, Washington, Ill.
Core & Main Inc.

Core & Main Inc. on Monday announced an agreement to acquire erosion control products provider GroGreen Solutions Georgia.

GroGreen operates four locations across Georgia, Florida and Mississippi, and offers a "a strong presence and outstanding distribution capabilities in the Southeast," Core & Main CEO Steve LeClair said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The St. Louis-based wastewater products distributor also closed a previously announced deal to acquired HM Pipe Products, which operates two locations in Ontario.

