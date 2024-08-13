Core & Main to Acquire Georgia Company

Core & Main Inc. on Monday announced an agreement to acquire erosion control products provider GroGreen Solutions Georgia.

GroGreen operates four locations across Georgia, Florida and Mississippi, and offers a "a strong presence and outstanding distribution capabilities in the Southeast," Core & Main CEO Steve LeClair said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The St. Louis-based wastewater products distributor also closed a previously announced deal to acquired HM Pipe Products, which operates two locations in Ontario.

