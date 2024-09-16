Royal Products Receives Private Equity 'Growth Investment'

The Long Island company will continue to be led by its current management team.

Heartwood Partners
Sep 16, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 16 At 4 16 32 Pm

NORWALK, Conn. — Heartwood Partners on Monday announced a growth investment in Royal Products on April 12, 2024, in partnership with the management team who will continue to lead the company.

Headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, Royal Products is an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of premium, branded metalworking performance accessories. For over 75 years, manufacturers have trusted Royal Products to optimize the performance, productivity and profitability of CNC machine tools.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Heartwood Partners and start the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Royal's growth. Heartwood and our management team are fully committed to preserving the exceptional customer service and distinctive family business values that set Royal apart in our industry," said Tom Sheridan, CEO of Royal Products. "We are confident that Heartwood's commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet and the resources they provide to support growth will position the company for continued success." 

"We are excited to partner with Royal Products and its management team. Royal has developed an incredibly strong foundation over its 75-plus year history through its dedication to best-in-class products and exceptional customer service," said Demetrios Dounis, managing partner of Heartwood Partners. "Royal aligns perfectly with our approach of partnering with management teams and our focus on growth through investment in people, processes and add-on acquisitions. We intend to drive future growth by leveraging the company's well-established brand and market leadership to expand into new markets, both organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions."

