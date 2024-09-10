US LBM Acquires Nix Door and Hardware

FORT WORTH, Texas — US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials, has acquired Nix Door and Hardware, a provider of custom building products and services to builders, remodelers and homeowners in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Nix Door and Hardware provides distribution, sales and installation services for windows, doors and fireplaces to residential and commercial customers. Additionally, Nix supplies and installs exterior home faux stone veneer products and also offers security and automation systems to homeowners.

Nix will operate as part of US LBM’s Texas Building Supply, which provides building materials and services to production, custom, multi-family and commercial contractors across Texas, with locations in the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio markets. Nix enhances Texas Building Supply’s product and service portfolio, which includes lumber, engineered wood products, structural components, roofing and siding along with design and installation services for custom and production millwork, stairs and exterior doors.