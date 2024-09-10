Core & Main Completes Acquisition of GroGreen Solutions Georgia

Waterworks and sewer products distributor Core & Main announced Monday that it has closed on its acquisition of erosion control products supplier GroGreen Solutions Georgia.

GroGreen operates two locations in its native Georgia and additional branches in Mississippi and Florida. Core & Main originally announced an agreement to buy the company in mid-August.

“The GroGreen team’s extensive industry expertise and broad product offering complement our existing geosynthetics product portfolio exceptionally well,” Core & Main CEO Steve LeClair said in the statement last month. “GroGreen has a strong presence and outstanding distribution capabilities in the Southeast, which will allow us to accelerate our growth in the region.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.