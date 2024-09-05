Integrated Power Services Acquires ABB Industrial Services Assets

The deal includes electric motor, generator, mechanical, switchgear and circuit breaker service centers.

Integrated Power Services
Sep 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 05 At 12 14 11 Pm
IPS

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Integrated Power Services, a North American leader in the servicing, engineering and remanufacturing of electrical, mechanical and power management systems, has finalized the acquisition of ABB’s Industrial Services business effective Aug. 31.

With locations in Arizona, Indiana, North Carolina, Alberta and Ontario, ABB Industrial Services provides the highest-quality repair and field service capabilities for electric motors up to 50,000 HP and low and medium-voltage switchgear equipment from 480V to 15kV. These service centers also perform rotating equipment repair of pumps, compressors, blowers, bearings, gearboxes, and OHV mining drivetrains. 

“This acquisition will permit IPS to add locations where customers have urged us to offer services” said John Zuleger, IPS president and CEO. “These five locations will enhance our capabilities in renewables, copper mining, and power management aftermarket industrial services. Additionally, IPS now will be the home of 115 additional talented employees, and the legacy technology and expertise from the General Electric and ABB heritage of these newly acquired sites.” 

The acquisition of ABB Industrial Services follows IPS’s acquisition of ABB’s hydrogenerator and transformer repair business in June 2022. The five ABB electric motor, generator, mechanical, switchgear and circuit breaker industrial service centers were a part of a General Electric Industrial Solutions acquisition by ABB in June 2018.

“IPS has grown to 88 locations, serving the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Caribbean,” said Zuleger. “IPS aspires to become the single source, trusted advisor for our customers’ critical infrastructure challenges. With a service offering that spans from power generation and industrial processes, to substations and transmission, to electrical balance of plant and electric motors, IPS delivers the widest range of services and is able to solve problems few providers can. We are committed to revolutionizing reliability as we advance our vision and ability to respond, rethink, and resolve our customer’s biggest reliability challenges.”

