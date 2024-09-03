PSE Group Acquires RMS Pro Finishes

TAYLOR, Mich. — PSE Group, a leading provider of automotive refinish and specialty coatings solutions, announced the acquisition of RMS Pro Finishes, a premier provider of high-quality automotive refinish and associated products.

This strategic acquisition continues PSE Group’s expansion efforts in the U.S.

“We are thrilled to welcome RMS Pro Finishes into the PSE Group family of companies. This acquisition represents our commitment to strategic partnerships that further enhance our offerings and expands our service geography.” said Patrick Mayette, president and CEO of PSE Group.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, RMS Pro Finishes is the leading multi-location automotive refinish coatings distributor for the tri-states of West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. The company’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction reinforces PSE Group’s focus on being the best coatings solutions provider in the U.S.

“Partnering with PSE Group opens many new and exciting opportunities for RMS Pro Finishes,” said Terry Midkiff, president of RMS Pro Finishes. “We look forward to enhancing our serviceability to our customers with additional tools and resources available through PSE Group. This was certainly a great fit for all RMS employees.”

With this latest acquisition, PSE Group enters its 16th state and further expands their footprint in the automotive refinish segment, while opening growth opportunities in specialty coatings as well.