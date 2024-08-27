Imperial Dade Acquires Inland Supply

Inland adds facility maintenance and janitorial supplies and is Imperial Dade's 92nd addition.

Aug 27, 2024
Imperial Dade

Jersey City, NJ and Reno, NV – August 26, 2024 – Imperial Dade, a leading North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products, and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of Inland Supply Co. (“Inland” or the “Company”). The transaction represents the 92nd acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Owned and operated by T.J. Elliott, from humble beginnings and over seven decades of commitment, Inland has grown into a market leading distributor of janitorial supplies, food service products and facility maintenance supplies throughout Nevada. Leveraging its multiple facilities, the Company is able to service customers throughout the state and beyond, reinforcing its stated dedication of promoting wellness and cleanliness. The Company commands an exceptional reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper focus on customer service as it had when it was founded. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Inland’s customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even diversified offering of products and solutions.

"I welcome T.J. and the Inland family to Imperial Dade. Inland is a great strategic fit with Imperial Dade. Their relentless focus on customer service aligns well with Imperial Dade," said Robert Tillis, Chairman of Imperial Dade. "I would like to enthusiastically welcome the Inland family into Imperial Dade. We are excited to partner with T.J. and Inland’s outstanding employees. Imperial Dade looks forward to building upon our already established success and continuing to find ways to better serve our customers and vendor partners," said Jason Tillis, CEO of Imperial Dade.

"The Inland family is humbled to become part of Imperial Dade, the leading distribution platform across North America. We share the same core values and focus on our employees and customers and could think of no better fit." said T.J. Elliott, President of Inland Supply Company.

