Beacon Acquires Chicago Metal Supply & Fabrication

The company specializes in custom architectural sheet metal fabrication.

Beacon
Sep 13, 2024
I Stock 1526415273
iStock.com/Anthony Mance

HERNDON, Va. — Beacon, a leading wholesale distributor of roofing, waterproofing and related exterior products, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Chicago Metal Supply & Fabrication Inc. in Chicago’s Hanson Park neighborhood.

Founded in 2011, Chicago Metal Supply is a family-owned business specializing in custom architectural sheet metal fabrication. With expertise spanning commercial, residential and historical restoration, the skilled team includes artists, design experts, and technicians who utilize cutting-edge machinery to deliver visually stunning and accurate metalwork.

“We are pleased to be joining forces with the Beacon team in Chicago to support our dedicated employees and long-standing customers. Expanding our catalog and bringing digital platform options will enhance our ability to deliver top quality service to customers who have trusted us for over a decade,” said Alina Bosak, president of Chicago Metal Supply.

“The Bosak family has built a well-respected architectural sheet metal fabrication business that thrives because of their professionalism, attention to detail and imagination. They genuinely care for their customer’s projects and have great pride in the results. This acquisition is yet another example of our growing metal solutions capabilities. We heartily welcome the Chicago Metal Supply team and look forward to bolstering our commercial and residential metal offerings throughout the region with our joint skills and talent,” said Larry Augello, Beacon’s regional vice president, North Central.

Beacon continues to drive above market growth via footprint expansion through acquisitions. Beacon exceeded its Ambition 2025 revenue and shareholder return targets in 2023 and continues to advance on achieving its full Ambition 2025 plan.

